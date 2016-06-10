June 10 Suominen Oyj :

* Shareholding of Erkki Etola and companies under his controlling power in Suominen Corporation has crossed the 10 pct flagging threshold

* Prior to acquisition Erkki Etola held 6.46 pct of shares and voting rights in Suominen

* After transaction Erkki Etola and companies hold 51,216,232 Suominen shares, corresponding to 10.96 pct of the company's share capital and voting rights