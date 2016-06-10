June 10 FCA US LLC

* FCA US LLC Says Voluntarily Recalling An Estimated 1,029 Suvs In The U.S. To Replace Their Half-Shafts

* FCA US LLC Says Unaware Of Any Related Injuries, Accidents, Customer Complaints Or Warranty Claims; Nor Is Co Aware Of Any Component Failures

* FCA US LLC Says Affected By Recall Are Certain Model-Year 2016 Jeep Cherokee Suvs. An Estimated 37 Trucks Are Subject To Recall In Canada

* FCA US LLC Says Also Voluntarily Recalling An Estimated 64 Trucks In The U.S. To Replace Their Half-Shafts