BRIEF-MutualFirst Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 10 Terumo Cardiovascular Systems
* Terumo cardiovascular systems says fda lifts all remaining shipping restrictions at terumo cardiovascular systems' ann arbor facility
* Terumo cardiovascular systems says terumo cvs will resume distribution of its monitoring systems this summer
* Expects to scale up production of its heart-lung machines after it completes engineering projects to manage obsolescence issues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Myokardia announces appointment of June Lee, M.D., as chief operating officer and radhika tripuraneni, M.D., as vice president, medical affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 Mexican mining, rail, and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.