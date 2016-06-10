June 10 Ascencio Sca

* Occupancy rate of 98.2 pct as at March 31, 2016

* H1 operating profit 16.2 million euros ($18.26 million)(up by 12.1 pct)

* H1 rental income 18.9 million euros versus 17.2 million euros year ago

* H1 fair value of investment property 578 million euros, up by 57 million euros compared with Sept. 30, 2015, including a first acquisition on the Spanish market

* H1 net current income 12.4 million euros versus 10.6 million euros year ago

* H1 net income 28.7 million euros versus 9.8 million euros year ago

* As at March 31, NAV based on the fair value of the properties amounted to 48.18 euros (compared with 46.52 euros as at Sept. 30)

* Expects its lease income for current FY to amount to 38.5 million euros compared with 36 million euros for financial year 2014/2015

* Expects to pay a gross dividend of around 3.10 euros per share for its 2015/2016 financial year