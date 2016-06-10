June 10 Ascencio Sca
* Occupancy rate of 98.2 pct as at March 31, 2016
* H1 operating profit 16.2 million euros ($18.26
million)(up by 12.1 pct)
* H1 rental income 18.9 million euros versus 17.2 million
euros year ago
* H1 fair value of investment property 578 million euros, up
by 57 million euros compared with Sept. 30, 2015, including a
first acquisition on the Spanish market
* H1 net current income 12.4 million euros versus 10.6
million euros year ago
* H1 net income 28.7 million euros versus 9.8 million euros
year ago
* As at March 31, NAV based on the fair value of the
properties amounted to 48.18 euros (compared with 46.52 euros as
at Sept. 30)
* Expects its lease income for current FY to amount to 38.5
million euros compared with 36 million euros for financial year
2014/2015
* Expects to pay a gross dividend of around 3.10 euros per
share for its 2015/2016 financial year
Source text: bit.ly/1VQMQUh
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8871 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom:)