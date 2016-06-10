BRIEF-MutualFirst Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 10 JetBlue Airways Corp :
* JetBlue to fly to Cuba with first commercial flights in more than 50 years
* Intent to serve three Cuban cities from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport
* Announcement follows U.S. Department of Transportation decision to grant JetBlue multiple flight frequencies between U.S. and Cuba
* Plans to operate flights to Santa Clara, Camagüey and Holguín from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood
* Department of Transportation is still considering applications for routes to Havana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Myokardia announces appointment of June Lee, M.D., as chief operating officer and radhika tripuraneni, M.D., as vice president, medical affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 Mexican mining, rail, and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.