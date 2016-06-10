BRIEF-Charter Communications says "disappointed" with NY AG's lawsuit
* "Disappointed" NY AG chose to file lawsuit on Time Warner Cable's broadband speed ads that occurred before merger with Charter Further company coverage:
June 10 Vertex Energy Inc :
* Stockholders to sell 19.7 million of common stock - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/1VQQIEB Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* "Disappointed" NY AG chose to file lawsuit on Time Warner Cable's broadband speed ads that occurred before merger with Charter Further company coverage:
DETROIT, Feb 1 Automakers on Wednesday are likely to report a 3 percent decline in U.S. auto sales for January after a surprisingly strong December stole some thunder from the start of the new year, industry analysts and economists said.
* Acquires 448,000 Sq Ft (42,000 Sqm) Through Two Transactions In Chicago