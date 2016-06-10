RPT-UPDATE 2-France's scandal-hit Fillon decries plot to end presidential bid
* Presidential election to be held in April, May (Repeats with no changes to text)
June 10 War and Peace Media Group :
* Says recommends no dividend payment on 2015 results Source text - bit.ly/1Ul2I0c
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Presidential election to be held in April, May (Repeats with no changes to text)
* Presidential election to be held in April, May (Adds quotes, background)
* "Disappointed" NY AG chose to file lawsuit on Time Warner Cable's broadband speed ads that occurred before merger with Charter Further company coverage: