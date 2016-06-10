June 10 (Reuters) -
* Ya-Man is likely to report around 1 billion yen ($9.34 million) in group
operating profit for the year ended in April - Nikkei
* Ya-Man sales are seen surging 20 pct to more than 16 billion yen for the
year ended in April - Nikkei
* In the year ending April 2017, Ya-Man's sales of beauty appliances are
expected to remain strong - Nikkei
* In the year ending April 2017, Ya-Man Ltd will look to cultivate new
sales routes such as beauty salons - Nikkei
Source - (s.nikkei.com/1TZJNEn)
