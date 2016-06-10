June 10 Diadexus Inc :
* Filing for relief under Chapter 7 of Title 11 of US
Bankruptcy Code
* As of March 31, 2016, $13.3 million in principal remained
outstanding under loan and security agreement with Oxford
Finance LLC
* Announced Leone Patterson, company's CFO since March 2015,
has notified Diadexus that she will be leaving effective
immediately
* Engaged Alvarez & Marsal Healthcare Industry Group, LLC as
its restructuring advisor
* Diadexus inc says has been notified that its lender
exercised certain of its rights under August 2014 loan and
security agreement
Source text for Eikon:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)