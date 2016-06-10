June 10 Diadexus Inc :

* Filing for relief under Chapter 7 of Title 11 of US Bankruptcy Code

* As of March 31, 2016, $13.3 million in principal remained outstanding under loan and security agreement with Oxford Finance LLC

* Announced Leone Patterson, company's CFO since March 2015, has notified Diadexus that she will be leaving effective immediately

* Engaged Alvarez & Marsal Healthcare Industry Group, LLC as its restructuring advisor

* Diadexus inc says has been notified that its lender exercised certain of its rights under August 2014 loan and security agreement Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)