BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties expands footprint in U.S.
* Acquires 448,000 Sq Ft (42,000 Sqm) Through Two Transactions In Chicago
June 10 (Reuters) -
* Sapporo Holdings' operating profit in its real estate business is seen increasing 21% to 10 billion yen ($93.7 million) this year - Nikkei
* Sapporo Holdings' real estate business sales are on track to rise 9% to 22.8 billion yen in the year ending in December - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/21df8b2)
* ADP jobs data beats expectations * Fed meeting statement in focus * Treasury to sell $62 bln notes, bonds next week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 1 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday after data from payrolls processor ADP showed stronger-than-expected jobs gains in January, raising expectations that Friday's closely watched government employment report will also show strong growth. U.S. private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, ADP said, higher t
Feb 1 Activision Blizzard Inc said on Wednesday it was creating a consumer products division to tap into the popularity of its videogame franchises, including "Call of Duty", "Overwatch" and "World of Warcraft".