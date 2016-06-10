June 10 Mvc Capital Inc:

* Files for a non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* Delay in filing qtrly report on form 10-Q for fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2016 attributable to Rume, Inc, co's portfolio company

* Rume submitted email complaint to audit committee of Rume making allegations of financial reporting, accounting other improprieties at Rume

* Investment in Rume represents only 2.6% of the co's total portfolio value at April 30, 2016

* Investigation is currently underway Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UHM4GD