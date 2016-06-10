BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties expands footprint in U.S.
* Acquires 448,000 Sq Ft (42,000 Sqm) Through Two Transactions In Chicago
June 10 Mvc Capital Inc:
* Files for a non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Delay in filing qtrly report on form 10-Q for fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2016 attributable to Rume, Inc, co's portfolio company
* Rume submitted email complaint to audit committee of Rume making allegations of financial reporting, accounting other improprieties at Rume
* Investment in Rume represents only 2.6% of the co's total portfolio value at April 30, 2016
* Investigation is currently underway Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UHM4GD
* Acquires 448,000 Sq Ft (42,000 Sqm) Through Two Transactions In Chicago
* ADP jobs data beats expectations * Fed meeting statement in focus * Treasury to sell $62 bln notes, bonds next week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 1 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday after data from payrolls processor ADP showed stronger-than-expected jobs gains in January, raising expectations that Friday's closely watched government employment report will also show strong growth. U.S. private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, ADP said, higher t
Feb 1 Activision Blizzard Inc said on Wednesday it was creating a consumer products division to tap into the popularity of its videogame franchises, including "Call of Duty", "Overwatch" and "World of Warcraft".