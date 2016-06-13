BRIEF-Honda exec: Hope Trump understands Honda's presence in U.S.
Feb 3 Honda Motor Co Ltd Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi says:
June 13 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
* Walgreens terminates relationship with theranos; will be closing operations at all 40 theranos wellness centers in arizona
* Theranos laboratory testing services will no longer be offered through any walgreens locations
* Will be working over next several days to help transition customers
* Believe it is in our customers' best interests to terminate our partnership
* Informed theranos that tests collected at its wellness centers at walgreens in arizona must be sent only to theranos' certified lab in phoenix area
* No patient samples were to be sent to newark lab until all issues raised by cms have been fully resolved
* Theranos laboratory testing services will no longer be offered through any walgreens locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 3 Honda Motor Co Ltd Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi says:
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
Feb 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 points at 7,137 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7,140.75 points on Thursday, marking its biggest one-day gain in two weeks. The index extended gains when sterling reversed course after the Bank of England disappointed bets that interest rates could be hiked by the end of the year. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell and Anadarko Petroleum are renegotia