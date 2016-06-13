UPDATE 1-MUFG Q3 profit jumps, helped by lower bad loan costs
* Profit helped by lower bad loan costs and share holdings sale
June 13 Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :
* Fy headline earnings per share was 58.1 cents per share, Heps growth at 82 pct
* Dividend declared of 22 cents per share
* AUA and AUM of investment solutions increased to R339 billion. This is a 5 pct growth when compared to previous year
* Operating income from continuing operations of r5.4 billion for year ended 31 march 2016, up 11 pct on prior financial year
TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan is putting together a package it says would generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market to present to President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
HARARE, Feb 3 Zimbabwe has started circulating a $5 "bond note", the central bank said on Friday, as President Robert Mugabe's government struggles with a cash crunch that has forced people to spend hours at banks queuing for money.