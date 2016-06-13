UPDATE 1-MUFG Q3 profit jumps, helped by lower bad loan costs
* Profit helped by lower bad loan costs and share holdings sale
June 13 D Carnegie & Co AB :
* Is planning during five year period to invest about 900 million Swedish crowns ($108.46 million) to reduce consumption of energy in company's properties
* Aim is to reduce energy consumption by 25 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2980 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan is putting together a package it says would generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market to present to President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
HARARE, Feb 3 Zimbabwe has started circulating a $5 "bond note", the central bank said on Friday, as President Robert Mugabe's government struggles with a cash crunch that has forced people to spend hours at banks queuing for money.