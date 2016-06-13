June 13 Fitch On Japan

* Fitch affirms japan at 'A'; outlook revised to negative

* Japan's credit profile benefits from sovereign's exceptionally strong debt tolerance and funding capacity

* Issue ratings on japan's senior unsecured local-currency bonds affirmed at 'A',country ceiling affirmed at 'aa' , foreign-currency idr at 'f1

* Outlook revision primarily reflects fitch's decreased confidence in japanese authorities' commitment to fiscal consolidation

* No longer expects consumption tax to rise in its base case

* Revised outlook on japan's idrs to negative from stable

* Boj already expanding japan's monetary base by about 16% of gdp annually, may face constraints in expanding qualitative and quantitative easing