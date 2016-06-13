Madoff victims' recovery tops $9.7 billion with new payout
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
June 13 Mine Restoration Investments Ltd
* As at 29 February 2016, MRI had a loan owing to Stellar Capital Partners in amount of approximately r12 million
* Should SCP seek to recover this loan and fail to provide ongoing financial support to MRI, it is unlikely that MRI will continue as a going concern into foreseeable future
* In process of exploring a number of opportunities with SCP to re-establish company as a going concern in either its current or another form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.