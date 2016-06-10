BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties expands footprint in U.S.
* Acquires 448,000 Sq Ft (42,000 Sqm) Through Two Transactions In Chicago
June 10 CHC Group Ltd:
* On June 6, 2016, co made third omnibus motion for entry of order authorizing co to reject certain equipment leases, subleases
* The debtors are seeking to return three helicopters in connection with this motion Source text - (1.usa.gov/1UHIkVs)
* ADP jobs data beats expectations * Fed meeting statement in focus * Treasury to sell $62 bln notes, bonds next week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 1 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday after data from payrolls processor ADP showed stronger-than-expected jobs gains in January, raising expectations that Friday's closely watched government employment report will also show strong growth. U.S. private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, ADP said, higher t
Feb 1 Activision Blizzard Inc said on Wednesday it was creating a consumer products division to tap into the popularity of its videogame franchises, including "Call of Duty", "Overwatch" and "World of Warcraft".