BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties expands footprint in U.S.
* Acquires 448,000 Sq Ft (42,000 Sqm) Through Two Transactions In Chicago
June 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals'
* Pershing Square - Unwound Over-the-counter European-style Put Options Referencing A Total Of 9.1 Mln Shares Of Valeant Pharmaceuticals' Common stock
* Pershing Square - Also unwound otc american-style call options referencing total of 9.1 million shares of valeant's common stock, each put and call having expiration date of jan 20, 2017
* Pershing Square - Acquired american-style listed call options referencing total of 9.1 million shares of valeant's common stock with an expiration date of jan 18, 2019
* Pershing Square - In addition, it wrote otc european-style put options referencing 9.1 million shares of valeant's common stock with expiration date of jan 18, 2019
* Pershing square capital management made the disclosures on valeant pharmaceuticals call and put options via an amended 13d filing with the u.s. Sec Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Ohg0KH Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Acquires 448,000 Sq Ft (42,000 Sqm) Through Two Transactions In Chicago
* ADP jobs data beats expectations * Fed meeting statement in focus * Treasury to sell $62 bln notes, bonds next week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 1 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday after data from payrolls processor ADP showed stronger-than-expected jobs gains in January, raising expectations that Friday's closely watched government employment report will also show strong growth. U.S. private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, ADP said, higher t
Feb 1 Activision Blizzard Inc said on Wednesday it was creating a consumer products division to tap into the popularity of its videogame franchises, including "Call of Duty", "Overwatch" and "World of Warcraft".