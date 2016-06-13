June 13 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Capital increase from exercise of warrants amounts to 4.1 million Danish crowns ($620,977)

* About 11.7 million new shares were subscribed for at 0.35 crown per share (6.9 million shares) and 0.36 crown per share (4.8 million shares)