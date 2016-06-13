BRIEF-Detection Technology Q4 EBIT ex-items dobles to EUR 5.2 mln
* Q4 net sales 23.5 million euros ($25.3 million) versus 15.2 million euros year ago
June 13 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Capital increase from exercise of warrants amounts to 4.1 million Danish crowns ($620,977)
* About 11.7 million new shares were subscribed for at 0.35 crown per share (6.9 million shares) and 0.36 crown per share (4.8 million shares) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6025 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 net sales 23.5 million euros ($25.3 million) versus 15.2 million euros year ago
* Signs a co-publishing and revenue share agreement with Starbreeze AB for the retail distribution of the video game "Dead by Daylight"
* Dec quarter net profit 35.8 million rupees versus 72.9 million rupees year ago