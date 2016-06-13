BRIEF-Detection Technology Q4 EBIT ex-items dobles to EUR 5.2 mln
* Q4 net sales 23.5 million euros ($25.3 million) versus 15.2 million euros year ago
June 13 Boule Diagnostics AB :
* Wins new major contracts in Mexico
* Assignment is for total of 329 systems
* Instruments will be delivered in the end of Q2 and the beginning of Q3 2016 Source text: bit.ly/233Tnfa
* Signs a co-publishing and revenue share agreement with Starbreeze AB for the retail distribution of the video game "Dead by Daylight"
* Dec quarter net profit 35.8 million rupees versus 72.9 million rupees year ago