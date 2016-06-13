BRIEF-Detection Technology Q4 EBIT ex-items dobles to EUR 5.2 mln
* Q4 net sales 23.5 million euros ($25.3 million) versus 15.2 million euros year ago
June 13 Fit Biotech Oy :
* Financial Supervisory Authority has issued public warning to Fit Biotech
* Says authority has issued public warning to Fit Biotech for its omission to fulfill obligation to publish prospectus
* Public warning relates to share issue carried out between September and December 2014, in which company offered new series D shares to public for amount exceeding 1.5 million euros ($1.69 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs a co-publishing and revenue share agreement with Starbreeze AB for the retail distribution of the video game "Dead by Daylight"
* Dec quarter net profit 35.8 million rupees versus 72.9 million rupees year ago