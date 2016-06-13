UPDATE 1-MUFG Q3 profit jumps, helped by lower bad loan costs
* Profit helped by lower bad loan costs and share holdings sale
June 13 British Utd Provident Assoc (BUPA)
* Bupa increases stake in MaxBupa to 49 pct
* Completes share purchase from partner Max India to increase its stake in indian health insurer Max Bupa to 49 pct
* Announced completion of transaction to increase Bupa's shareholding in their health insurance joint venture Max Bupa from 26 pct to 49 pct
* Has paid rs 207 cr (approximately 21.9 mln stg) to Max India, in an all cash transaction, for stake increase Source text for Eikon:
* Profit helped by lower bad loan costs and share holdings sale
TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan is putting together a package it says would generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market to present to President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
HARARE, Feb 3 Zimbabwe has started circulating a $5 "bond note", the central bank said on Friday, as President Robert Mugabe's government struggles with a cash crunch that has forced people to spend hours at banks queuing for money.