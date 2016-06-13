BRIEF-Ramaco Resources prices initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 Camping World Holdings Inc Files For Ipo Of Up To $200.0 Mln
* Sec filing
* Intend to apply to list class a common stock under the symbol "cwh"
* Camping world holdings inc says goldman, sachs & co. j.p. Morgan, BofA Merrill lynch and credit suisse are among the underwriters to ipo
* Camping world holdings inc says baird, KeyBanc capital markets. Wells fargo securities and stephens inc are also among the underwriters to ipo
* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Snap's two co-founders have control over all stockholder decisions because they control a substantial majority of company's voting stock