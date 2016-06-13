June 13 National Fuel Gas Co :

* National Fuel announces extension of Marcellus shale joint development agreement with IOG Capital

* National Fuel Gas Co says Seneca and IOG commit to participate in program that will develop 75 Marcellus wells located in Clermont/Rich valley area

* National Fuel Gas Co says IOG continues to hold an 80 percent working interest in all of joint development wells

* National Fuel Gas Co says remaining 20 percent working interest in joint development wells is held by Seneca