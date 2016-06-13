June 13 Vinci SA :
* Ardian Infrastructure and Crédit Agricole Assurances
acquire Vinci's stake in Indigo
* Ardian, an independent private investment company, and
Crédit Agricole Assurances have signed an agreement with Vinci
to acquire its 24.6 pct stake in parking operator Indigo
* Indigo will be 49.2 pct owned by ardian infrastructure and
49.2 pct by crédit agricole assurances
* Transaction is subject to anti-trust approval and is
expected to close in the Q3 2016
