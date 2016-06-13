BRIEF-Flughafen Zuerich: changes in the board of directors
* At this year's general meeting of shareholders on April 20, 2017, two new representatives of the board of directors will be appointed
June 13 Gurit Holding AG :
* Will open a wind blade mould production facility in Szczecin, Poland
* Expansion is targeted at further increasing company`s Tooling market share in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* At this year's general meeting of shareholders on April 20, 2017, two new representatives of the board of directors will be appointed
* Both parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Basler Versicherungen in Germany has completed transfer of closed portfolio held by German branch of Baloise Life Ltd to Frankfurter Leben Group