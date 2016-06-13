BRIEF-Makers Labs Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 9.2 million rupees versus 4.8 million rupees year ago
June 13 Genticel SA :
* Announces completion of two major milestones in preparation for phase 3 program of GTL001
* Ability to use clinically validated HPV tests
* Five-Year stability of GTL001 drug product
* "We continue to move forward with preparations for the GTL001 phase 3 program" - CEO Source text: bit.ly/1S2CTfx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Germany dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care said it was buying a majority stake in Cura Group, a leading operator of high-quality day hospitals in Australia.
* Is acquiring a majority stake in Cura Group and scales up in Australia