June 13 Genticel SA :

* Announces completion of two major milestones in preparation for phase 3 program of GTL001

* Ability to use clinically validated HPV tests

* Five-Year stability of GTL001 drug product

* "We continue to move forward with preparations for the GTL001 phase 3 program" - CEO Source text: bit.ly/1S2CTfx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)