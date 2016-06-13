UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 13 Nikkei:
* Shimamura Co Ltd's group operating profit apparently jumped 30 pct on the year to about 11 billion yen ($103 million) in the March-May period - Nikkei
* Shimamura Co Ltd's revenue for March-May period likely climbed 7% to around 140 billion yen - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1UvQPQY Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources