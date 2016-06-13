June 13 Nikkei:

* Shimamura Co Ltd's group operating profit apparently jumped 30 pct on the year to about 11 billion yen ($103 million) in the March-May period - Nikkei

* Shimamura Co Ltd's revenue for March-May period likely climbed 7% to around 140 billion yen - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/1UvQPQY Further company coverage: