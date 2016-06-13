June 13 Amgen Inc

* Amgen announces FDA advisory committee meeting to review ABP 501, a biosimilar candidate to adalimumab

* FDA has set a biosimilar user fee act (BSUFA) target action date of Sept. 25, 2016 for ABP 501

* Committee will review analytical, clinical and pharmacokinetic data from studies involving ABP 501