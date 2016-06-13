BRIEF-Makers Labs Dec-qtr profit rises
* Dec quarter net profit 9.2 million rupees versus 4.8 million rupees year ago
June 13 Amgen Inc
* Amgen announces FDA advisory committee meeting to review ABP 501, a biosimilar candidate to adalimumab
* FDA has set a biosimilar user fee act (BSUFA) target action date of Sept. 25, 2016 for ABP 501
* Committee will review analytical, clinical and pharmacokinetic data from studies involving ABP 501 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Dec quarter net profit 9.2 million rupees versus 4.8 million rupees year ago
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Germany dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care said it was buying a majority stake in Cura Group, a leading operator of high-quality day hospitals in Australia.
* Is acquiring a majority stake in Cura Group and scales up in Australia