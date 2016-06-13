UPDATE 1-Honda raises full-year profit outlook on lower costs, weaker yen
* Raises op profit forecast after beating analysts' Q3 estimates
June 13 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
* On april 11, 2016, co, in its capacity as a nominal defendant, entered into stipulation of settlement in a shareholder derivative action
* Provectus biopharmaceuticals inc says by entering into settlement, settling parties have resolved derivative claims to their mutual satisfaction
* Provectus biopharmaceuticals inc says under terms of settlement, company has agreed to implement certain corporate governance changes Source text (1.usa.gov/1U9F3Bt) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Raises op profit forecast after beating analysts' Q3 estimates
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.79 billion ($57.66 million) from Cica-Huntek Chemical Technology Taiwan Co Ltd, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.