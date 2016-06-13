June 13 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

* On april 11, 2016, co, in its capacity as a nominal defendant, entered into stipulation of settlement in a shareholder derivative action

* Provectus biopharmaceuticals inc says by entering into settlement, settling parties have resolved derivative claims to their mutual satisfaction

* Provectus biopharmaceuticals inc says under terms of settlement, company has agreed to implement certain corporate governance changes Source text (1.usa.gov/1U9F3Bt)