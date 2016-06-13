June 13 Microsoft Corp :
* Microsoft to acquire LinkedIn
* Microsoft will acquire LinkedIn for $196 per share in an
all-cash transaction valued at $26.2 billion
* Jeff Weiner will remain CEO of LinkedIn
* Reid Hoffman, chairman of the board, co-founder and
controlling shareholder of LinkedIn, and Jeff Weiner "fully
support" this transaction
* Transaction is expected to close this calendar year - blog
* "LinkedIn will retain its distinct brand, culture and
independence"
* Microsoft says transaction has been unanimously approved
by the boards of directors of both LinkedIn and Microsoft
* Will finance the transaction primarily through the
issuance of new indebtedness
* Reiterated its intention to complete its existing $40
billion share repurchase authorization by Dec 31, 2016
* Morgan Stanley is acting as exclusive financial advisor to
Microsoft, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is acting as legal
advisor
* Expects deal to have minimal dilution of about 1 percent
to non-GAAP earnings per share for remainder of fy 2017
post-closing, for FY 2018
* Deal to become accretive to Microsoft's non-GAAP earnings
per share in Microsoft's fiscal year 2019 or less than two years
post-closing
* Qatalyst partners and Allen & Company LLC are acting as
financial advisors to LinkedIn
* Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, professional
corporation, is acting as legal advisor to LinkedIn
