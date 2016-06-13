UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 13 A.G. Leventis (Nigeria) Plc
* Fy Dnded Dec 2015 group revenue of 12.54 billion naira versus 11.80 billion naira year ago
* Fy Ended Dec 2015 group profit before income tax of 329.4 million naira versus 534.0 million naira year ago Source : bit.ly/1S2nVGg Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources