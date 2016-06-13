June 13 Mdu Resources Group Inc :

* MDU Resources pipeline expansion in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota

* Plans to build 38-mile pipeline with primary purpose of delivering natural gas supply to eastern North Dakota and far western Minnesota

* Cost of expansion project is estimated at $50 million

* Open season seeking capacity commitments on WBI Energy's Valley Expansion Project initiated, and will be open until July 15

* WBI Energy has received significant interest in project from its customers in region, which has driven project.