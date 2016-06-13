June 13 Wendel SE :
* Full success of offer to repurchase 400 million euros
($451.3 million) of bonds
* Has successfully repurchased its 2017, 2018 and 2019 bond
issues under its tender offer ("repurchase offer"), up to a
maximum amount of 400 million euros (excluding accrued interest)
* Wendel has cancelled an undrawn, 350 million euros bank
credit line with margin calls, maturing in December 2019
* Total amount of undrawn credit lines is now 1.15 billion
euros, with maturities extending from November 2019 to March
2020
($1 = 0.8863 euros)
