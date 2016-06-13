June 13 Microsoft Corp :
* 500GB Xbox One S is $299/249 pounds/299 euros
* 1TB Xbox One S is $349/299 pounds/349 euros
* Limited launch edition 2TB Xbox One S will be available in
select markets for $399/349 pounds/399 euros
* New Xbox wireless controller will be available worldwide
starting in August for $59.99/49.99 pounds/59.99 euros
* Announces "Project Scorpio"; coming holiday 2017, "Project
Scorpio" will be "most powerful console ever created" with 6
teraflops of GPU
* Xbox One S available for preorder beginning Monday and in
stores starting August 2016
* Launches new Xbox wireless controller with added bluetooth
radio
* Announces 'Xbox Design Lab' for fans to create their own
official, "one-of-a-kind" Xbox wireless controllers
* Xbox Design Lab is open for orders now in U.S., Canada and
Puerto Rico for $79.99
* Bringing digital assistant Cortana to Xbox One
* Cortana will initially launch on Xbox One in U.S. and U.K.
with additional markets coming soon after
* Launches Xbox Elite wireless controller - "Gears Of War
4" Limited Edition
* Enabling language region independence to give gamers more
control over xbox experience
* Xbox Elite wireless controller available in "very limited
quantities" in early October for $199.99/199.99 euros/159.99
pounds
* New Xbox play anywhere program lets gamers buy game once,
play it on both windows 10 pc and xbox one with shared progress,
game saves
