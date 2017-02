June 13 Imax Corp

* Imax and Sichuan Lumière Pavilions Company Ltd sign 10-theatre full revenue share agreement in China

* Theatres will be added to new projects located in tier one,tier two cities throughout China and are slated to be installed by end of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)