UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 14 Matas A/S :
* Maintains 2016/17 guidance for like-for-like growth of 1-3 pct and EBITA margin slightly below 17 pct
* Long-term ambition is for sales of 4 billion Danish crowns ($607.15 million) in 2020/2021
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5882 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources