June 14 Kesko Oyj :

* Kesko's sales increased in May

* Sales in May 2016 totalled 841.0 million euros ($948.65 million) and were up 13.2 pct

* In comparable terms, sales increased by 5.2 pct in local currencies, excluding impact of Suomen Lähikauppa in May

* Sales of Kesko's grocery trade in May were 465.6 million euros and increased by 23.1 pct Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8865 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)