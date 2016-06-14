June 14 Go-ahead Group Plc

* Full year expectations for group as a whole and for our bus and rail divisions remain unchanged

* On an adjusted basis, 2015/16 will represent another year of strong profit growth for group

* Company remains in a strong financial position, with robust cashflows

* Company expects to hit £100m bus profit target on an adjusted basis