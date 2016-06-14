June 14 Ted Baker Plc :

* Group remains on track to meet board's expectations for full year

* 11.3% increase in group revenue for 19 week period from 31 January 2016 to 11 June 2016

* Retail sales for period increased by 12.7% (10.3% in constant currency)

* Wholesale sales for period increased by 7.3% (5.6% in constant currency)

* Retail and wholesale gross margins were in line with our expectations

* Remains on track to meet board's expectations for full year