June 14 Watchstone Group Plc :

* Received approval of Court of Chancery of State of Delaware USA ("court"), in respect of settlement of litigation in respect of Navseeker Inc

* Settlement has been made without admission of liability

* Will now settle litigation and acquire shares in Navseeker held by plaintiffs and any other participating minority shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)