BRIEF-EZCORP Q1 shr $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 14 General Electric Co :
* GE expands industrial internet investment to fuel digitization of industry in Europe
* Says is on track to deliver $7 billion in digital orders for 2016
* Says digital foundry will add 250 jobs in Paris
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 2 Snapchat owner Snap Inc shot the opening salvo in its $3 billion initial public offering on Thursday, outlining aggressive expansion plans but offering new investors no say on how the company is run and no promise of profits.
Feb 2 Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.