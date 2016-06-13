June 13 Kellogg Co

* Kellogg company voluntarily recalls certain snacks for potential undeclared peanut residue due to flour supplier recall

* Initiated recall after its supplier, grain craft, recalled wheat flour that has potential to contain low levels of peanut residue

* Company has received no reports of related illness to date and is taking action out of an abundance of caution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )