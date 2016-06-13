BRIEF-PFB Corp announces intent to acquire property in Alberta
* PFB Corporation announces intent to acquire property in Alberta
June 13 Axiall Corp
* If merger terminated, company to pay Westlake a termination fee in amount of $77.7 million Source: (1.usa.gov/1XT2cJO ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* PFB Corporation announces intent to acquire property in Alberta
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated