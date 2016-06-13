UPDATE 1-Honda raises full-year profit outlook on lower costs, weaker yen
* Raises op profit forecast after beating analysts' Q3 estimates
June 13 Natera Inc
* On June 8, 2016, co and Illumina Inc entered into third amendment to a supply agreement dated August 16, 2013
* Amendment grants co rights to use Illumina's products supplied under agreement for oncology and transplant diagnostic testing for tests run in co's CLIA laboratory
* For oncology, co also received rights to develop and sell in vitro diagnostic kits and services worldwide
* Agreed to make certain milestone payments to Illumina, and certain royalty payments on Natera's sales and use of such IVDS Source: (1.usa.gov/1YodoN7 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.79 billion ($57.66 million) from Cica-Huntek Chemical Technology Taiwan Co Ltd, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.