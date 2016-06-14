BRIEF-Global Ferronickel comments on DENR's media briefing
* Updates on media briefing of the department of environment and natural resources regarding closure of mines
June 14 Brait SE :
* Audited results for year ended 31 march 2016 and proposed bonus share issue or, alternatively, cash dividend
* Brait proposes an ordinary share bonus issue, or alternatively, cash dividend of zar1.3627 per ordinary share (76.7% increase on fy2015)
* Brait's reported nav per share at 31 March 2016 is zar136.27 which represents growth of 76.7%
* Operating expenditure for year of zar435 million represents a ratio of 0.53% to aum (fy2015: 0.44%) compared to target of 0.85% or less
* Brait's net investment inflows of zar17.7 billion
* Proposed bonus share issue of new, ordinary shares with par value of eur0.22 each in proportion to shareholding of each respective shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Updates on media briefing of the department of environment and natural resources regarding closure of mines
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 China's central bank surprised financial markets on Friday by raising short-term interest rates on the first day back from a long holiday, in a further sign that it is slowly moving to a tighter policy bias as the economy shows signs of steadying.