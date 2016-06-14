June 14 Firstgroup Plc

* Operating profit maintained

* Solid progress made in year to position group for future growth and higher returns

* Fy underlying 1 revenue broadly flat. Reported revenue decreased by 13.8% due to changes in rail portfolio

* Adjusted 2 operating profit in line with prior year, and adjusted 2 eps increased by 5.1%

* Fy adjusted profit before tax £168.3m

* Expect to deliver a significant increase in net cash generation for first time since we launched our transformation of group in 2013. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)