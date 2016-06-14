June 14 Direct Line Insurance Group Plc

* Solvency II internal model approved by the PRA

* Has received approval from PRA for use of its group-wide PIM to calculate group solvency capital requirement under Solvency II regime

* In line with management's previous expectations, this approach will enable group to operate under PIM from 1 July 2016

* Further detail on group's Solvency II capital position will accompany group's half year results which will be published on 2 August 2016