June 14 Workspace Group Plc

* Exchange of contracts for disposal of remaining seven properties in Blackrock Workspace Property Trust joint venture, in which workspace has a 20 pct interest, for 118 mln stg

* Following completion of these disposals, a performance fee will be payable by BWPT to workspace based on returns achieved over five years of joint venture

* Fee is estimated to be 24 mln stg, in line with amount recognised by Workspace in accounts for year ended 31 March 2016