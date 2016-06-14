June 14 Premier Farnell Plc :

* Premier Farnell trading update for Q1 of financial year ending 29 january 2017

* Revenue Q1 2016/17 at £247.2 million (q1 2015/16: £240.5 million)

* element14 sales per day (spd) year on year growth of 1.5% in europe

* Uk spd decline of 7.2% and continental Europe spd growth of 4.8% year on year

On track to deliver expected annualised costs savings of £19m 2017/18.